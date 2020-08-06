Welcome to another action-packed episode of NXT!

An incredible main event tonight saw the NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium defend their titles against the Undisputed Era. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly were looking to get back on track and hoped to re-establish their dominance on NXT.

William Regal had a major announcement tonight regarding the NXT North American Championship. Dexter Lumis was apparently injured last week, and his condition may end up keeping him out of the ring. What does that mean for the ladder match? All that and more tonight!

We started off the match with Dakota Kai vs Rhea Ripley. At NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Kai turned her back on Team Ripley, attacking Tegan Nox in the process before leaving Ripley and Candice LeRae on their own in a 2-on-4 disadvantage. Tonight, both battled to see who deserved to challenge for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley has returned

Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai (No.1 Contender's match for the NXT Women's Championship)

Rhea Ripley utterly dominated Dakota Kai early on, focusing on her back and ribs with backbreaker, shoulder thrusts and more. Kai struggled to break away from the corners of the ring where Ripley punished her with chops.

A powerful delayed vertical suplex earned Ripley a near fall. Kai screamed and begged as Ripley continued to bully her, squeezing the air out of her with some body scissors. Eventually, Kai escaped and avoided another suplex, trying to take Ripley to the floor.

Ripley shook off Kai and kicked her in the jaw. An electric chair face buster into the apron nearly knocked out Kai, but she somehow managed to kick out. Eventually, Kai was able to send Ripley into the turnbuckle with a drop toe hold, finally giving her a chance to get in some offense. The Captain of Team Kick kept Ripley off her feet, hoping to ruin that power advantage.

A pump kick caught Ripley in the jaw, but the former NXT Women's Champion kicked out. It wasn't enough to keep Ripley out, who caught Kai with a cravate hold and pelted her with knee strikes. A leaping dropkick laid Kai out, and another electric chair facebuster planted Kai. Again, Kai kicked out.

As they both made it to their feet, Ripley through hands while Kai pelted Ripley with kicks, including a scorpion kick that nearly took Ripley off her feet. A pop-up flapjack halted Kai's momentum and nearly put her away. Still, she had enough to counter a Riptide attempt, spiking Ripley with a perfect DDT.

The Kairopractor was denied, and Ripley managed to lock in the Prism Lock. Kai rolled through, again tossing Ripley's face into the turnbuckle. Kai followed up with a running face wash. Ripley fought out of the corner, but as the ref looked at Dakota Kai, Mercedes Martinez rocked Ripley with a big boot into the turnbuckle.

Kai picked up the pieces, hitting the G2K for the win.

Results: Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: A

Mercedes Martinez followed up after the match, beating Ripley down further. Looks like the Robert Stone Brand is going after everyone that wronged...well...Robert Stone.