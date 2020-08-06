NXT announces mystery opponent for Triple Threat next week

We've seen two Triple Threat matches on WWE NXT in the past few weeks. With Keith Lee vacating the NXT North American Championship, William Regal and the WWE decided to hold a special kind of tournament to determine the new champion.

Five Triple Threat matches would take place. The winners would then advance to a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX, with the winner being crowned North American Champion. So far, Dexter Lumis and Bronson Reed have advanced, though it seems that Lumis might not be able to compete.

Tonight, Oney Lorcan will battle Damian Priest and the debuting Ridge Holland for the opportunity to be added to the bout. Not only that, but it looks like NXT has already revealed who will be participating next week. At least, two of the competitors.

Kushida and Cameron Grimes will battle a mystery opponent on next week's NXT

While Cameron Grimes is in action against the NXT Champion this week, he'll have a chance at gold on August 12th. It was revealed on The Bump that Grimes has been added to the Triple Threat next week.

BREAKING NEWS: The Triple Threat Qualifying Match on #WWENXT week will be @KUSHIDA_0904 vs. @CGrimesWWE vs. An Opponent Yet To Be Named!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/8ZLoWizes2 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 5, 2020

The Time Splitter, Kushida, will also be a part of the match. However, their opponent has yet to be decided. It's unknown if they'll be revealed tonight or if NXT will keep us waiting until next week.

