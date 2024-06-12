AEW star Britt Baker sends a message to 30-year-old WWE Superstar: "You're scaring me"

WWE and AEW stars often keep interact with each other on social media, regardless of where they're signed with. While many of these cross-company interactions are pleasant in nature, the latest interaction between AEW’s Britt Baker and a 30-year-old from WWE seemingly has another flavor.

Lexis King has shown impressive growth on the NXT brand and is moving upward every week. The wrestler has now uploaded pictures of a new look on Instagram as he continues to dominate the white and gold brand.

“Getting ready for my big date with @dantechenwwe 👑 Tonight on @wwenxt #longlivelexisking.”

Trending

However, King’s former colleague from AEW, Britt Baker, doesn’t seem to be on the same page about the new change. In fact, she even conveyed her feelings on the matter via a comment on Lexis King’s post.

“Pillman, you’re scaring me.”

Britt Baker's comment on Lexis' post

The AEW star referred to King via his real-life surname and expressed that she didn’t feel right about the post. However, Britt Baker didn’t explicitly mention what ticked her off. Now, it could either be the new look of her former co-star or the fact that he was about to enter a very painful match against Dante Chen.

Interestingly, while Baker felt scared for Lexis King, another former AEW star had very different thoughts on seeing the 30-year-old superstar.

Lexis King gets a nod from WWE Champion for his journey

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made a special appearance on the June 11, 2024 episode of NXT. Interestingly, The American Nightmare was part of a segment where he met with several wrestlers from his previous promotion, All Elite Wrestling. This also included Lexis King. Notably, Rhodes praised all these wrestlers and said that they were in a good place.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes’ comment stands very true for Lexis King. The 30-year-old has a high win rate on WWE NXT and also won a grueling Singaporean Cane match against Dante Chen in today’s episode. It would be interesting to see how the superstar manages to perform as he moves upward in the developmental brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback