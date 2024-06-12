Kelani Jordan kicked off WWE NXT and celebrated her Women's North American Championship win with a very lukewarm speech, talking about how the title had no history.

Jaida Parker showed up and said that the only thing Kelani proved at Battleground was that she could scurry up a ladder. Michin attacked Parker from behind, and the two started a brawl before heading to the ring, kicking off the opening match.

WWE NXT Results (June 11, 2024):

Michin def. Jaida Parker

Gallus def. Wes Lee & The New Catch Republic

Wendy Choo def. Brinley Reece

Lexis King def. Dante Chen

Eddy Thorpe def. Tavion Heights

Shawn Spears def. Je'Von Evans

WWE NXT Results: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

Michin got some big moves early on, including a big German Suplex, before Jaida dodged a cannonball and sent Michin into the turnbuckles. Parker got a big Banzai Drop before hitting an armbreaker.

The O.C. showed up and distracted Parker before Michin hit a big DDT. Parker went outside and got a steel chair from under the ring. She was about to hit Michin with it, but Anderson dragged it away, letting Michin roll Jaida over for the pin.

Result: Michin def. Jaida Parker

Grade: C

Chase U was arguing backstage, and Thea Hail came in and told them to stop bickering and get on the same page.

WWE NXT Results: Wes Lee & The New Catch Republic vs. Gallus

Wolfgang started the match against Tyler Bate, and Gallus isolated the latter as the match went on. Bate managed to fight back and made the tag to Dunne, who grounded Mark Coffey and snapped his fingers before going after his ears and nose for some reason.

Joe Coffey stepped in and was sent outside before Lee came in off the tag and hit some tandem kicks on Mark with the help of Dunne. Bate got the airplane spin on Mark as Lee and Dunne took Joe and Wolfgang out with dives to the outside. In the ring, Lee got a big DDT on Wolfgang before taking Joe out with a Meteora.

Lee hit a dive to the outside before trying for another dive in the ring on Joe, who managed to counter it. Joe Coffey hit his trademark lariat on Lee before getting the win.

Result: Gallus def. Wes Lee & The New Catch Republic

Grade: B

WWE NXT Results: Wendy Choo vs. Brinley Reece

Wendy Choo made her return as an undead version of her former self and unloaded on Reece right off the bell.

Choo controlled the match but took a scoop slam before knocking Reece out with a massive clothesline. Choo got a sleeper hold on Reece, making her tap out within seconds.

Results: Wendy Choo def. Brinley Reece

Grade: C

Cody Rhodes was out next on NXT, returning to the brand after over 10 years, and said that at Clash at the Castle, he would make AJ Styles say "I Quit."

Trick Williams showed up and said that he and Cody were at the top of their games. He asked him how he deals with having a target on his back.

Cody added that there was always another mountain to climb and announced that Trick's next challenger would be decided in a 25-man Battle Royal next week on NXT.

He mentioned that Trick might know some of the entrants in the match, but some of them might be from other locker rooms! It looks like WWE is planning to import more crossover talent.

Trick invited Cody to the 4th of July cookout, and the WWE Champion accepted the invitation before NXT moved on.

WWE NXT Results: Lexis King vs. Dante Chen - Singaporean Cane Match

King and Chen unloaded on each other with the Kendo Sticks as the match began, and Lexis got the first takedown with a scoop slam on some canes. Lexis pushed Chen down with a cane in the corner and tried to knock him out, but Chen turned it around on King.

King sent up a kendo stick in the corner, and Chen reversed the whip and sent him into it. Chen unloaded on King with a cane again before getting a near fall off a big boot. The match went outside, and Chen hit a dive before King hit him with his scepter to the throat. Back in the ring, King used a cane to hit the Coronation for the win.

Results: Lexis King def. Dante Chen

Grade: B+

Cody Rhodes handed Jacey Jayne his old "undashing" mask from when he broke his nose, and Jayne freaked out for a bit.

Someone grabbed Vic Joseph before the next match, but the cameras did not show who it was. Booker T called for security, and it seemed like someone from the crowd had jumped the barricades.

WWE NXT Results: Eddy Thorpe vs. Tavion Heights

Eddy Thorpe was back with a new look, and Heights tossed him across the ring early on before Thorpe returned with some elbow strikes.

Tavion hit a big deadlift slam before getting a German Suplex. Thorpe came back with some big elbow strikes, hit the Impaler DDT, and picked up the quick win.

Result: Eddy Thorpe def. Tavion Heights

Grade: B

Charlie Dempsey and the No Quarter Catch Crew were backstage. Despite Damon Kemp's protests, Dempsey said he would invite Tavion Heights to join the group.

WWE NXT Results: Je'Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears

Spears tossed his ring gear at Evans off the bat and hit some chops before he was sent outside with a kick. Spears superkicked Evans on the apron and got a big top rope DDT for a near fall before dodging a dive from the Young OG.

Evans hit a dive to the outside and then off the barricades to the floor. Evans went for another dive onto the announce desk, but Spears dodged it, and the rookie took the corner of the desk straight to the guts. Back in the ring, Spears hit the C4 for the win.

Result: Shawn Spears def. Je'Von Evans

Grade: B

Cody was backstage and ran into Shawn Spears, Lexis King, and Ethan Page, all of whom would be part of the Battle Royal next week.

Cody said they were in a good place, seemingly taking a subtle shot at AEW.

Roxanne Perez was out next and asked Ava to come out to thank her and congratulate her. The Rock's daughter came out, and Roxanne told her she would beat anyone Ava could throw at her.

Jacey Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx came out to say that they were next in line for the title. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson came out to protest before they were followed by Lola Vice.

A brawl broke out, and Roxanne teamed up with Vice, tossing everyone else out of the ring before NXT went off the air.

