AEW star makes interesting comments about Roman Reigns' Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer & current AEW color commentator Mark Henry is seemingly excited to see Roman Reigns defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024.

LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles battled in a triple threat match for a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last Friday on SmackDown. However, their fight ended in a no contest after they were all attacked by The Bloodline. Due to Reigns' actions, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that The Tribal Chief would defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Busted Open, Henry predicted that the much anticipated multi-man match would be one of the best fans would ever get to see.

"You cannot miss with the four men in this match. This is gonna be one of the best four-ways we ever saw," he said. [18:34 - 18:43]

Roman Reigns to defend his championship in a massive triple threat match at WrestleMania 40 next April is a good idea, says WWE legend. Check out the details here.

Mark Henry wants to see Nick Aldis compete in WWE

Nick Aldis had won several championships in other promotions before joining the Stamford-based company. However, he debuted in WWE in a non-wrestling role as SmackDown General Manager.

During the same episode of Busted Open, Mark Henry praised the 37-year-old, dubbing him the best General Manager since Teddy Long. Also, the Hall of Famer disclosed that he wanted to see Aldis wrestle inside the squared circle.

"Nick Aldis, right now, is coming across as my favorite General Manager since Teddy Long. He is doing a fantastic job. He's not just a man that looks good in a suit. Just the authoritarian presence that he gives. Man, it's just awesome. I hope somebody just walks up and punches him right in the mouth because I want the world, I want all these people as a GM, I wanna see him insert himself into a match against somebody, so they can see how great a wrestler he is," he said.

Nick Aldis returning to in-ring action for the first time in 6 months to face major WWE star at WrestleMania 40 shouldn't happen, says veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.