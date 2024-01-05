WWE star returning to in-ring action for the first time in 6 months to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40 shouldn't happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno claims Nick Aldis should not return to in-ring action to face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Before joining the Stamford-based company last year, Aldis worked in several promotions, including TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and NWA. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion last wrestled in October 2023. He competed in a five-way match at an ACW event. A few days later, he was introduced as the new SmackDown General Manager.

Aldis was RKO'd by The Viper a few weeks ago on SmackDown. He later fined Orton $50,000. The 43-year-old paid another $50,000 in advance for "the next time" he RKO's Aldis.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno discussed whether the company should book Aldis versus Orton at WrestleMania 40.

"Bro, just because Aldis is doing good content in these promos and everything doesn't mean like everybody's like, 'Oh, he should wrestle.' He's doing fine in his role. He's a TV character that's performing his role very well. So, I'm not interested in seeing him wrestle yet. Like nothing has risen to the level of, like, he should wanna fight somebody. You know, maybe down the road it makes sense but right now, he's doing great at what he's doing," he said. [0:49 - 1:18]

Should Randy Orton dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble?

Randy Orton is scheduled to square off against LA Knight and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match for a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Busted Open, Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested The Viper dethrone The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble to set up a match between Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 40 while giving Cody Rhodes a chance to fight Orton for the title at the same event.

"So, if he [The Rock] goes to WrestleMania, it has to be against Roman. And if it is against Roman, you can't have the championship on Roman. That means you have to put it someplace else. Who better than Randy right now, who's chasing that 16-time record to tie it and possibly beat it? And then you do Randy versus Cody, where Cody can finish the story against somebody that means a lot to him. There's a nice story built into Cody and Randy also. And let's not forget, Cody did retweet something I said about two months ago, where he says, 'Let's run it back, student versus the master one more time,'" he said.

