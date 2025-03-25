AEW star reveals real reason for Jey Uso botch; blames huge change WWE made

Jey Uso made a massive blunder on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and an AEW star thinks he knows what happened. Dustin Rhodes claimed that a recent change the company made was responsible for the botch.

The Yeet Master teamed up with his twin brother Jimmy Uso to take on A-Town Down Under in a tag team match on the red brand. Big Jim was his mystery partner, as he wasn't revealed until it was time for the match. The Usos won the bout, but Gunther came out and attacked his WrestleMania opponent. Jey tried to Spear The Ring General but stumbled on the mat.

Fightful shared a clip of the botch on X and asked wrestling fans whether they thought it was planned. Dustin Rhodes saw it and joked that the spot wasn't planned, blaming the advertisements on the mat for causing Jey Uso to slip.

"No!!! Advertisements in a slick paint on the mat caused that," wrote Dustin.

Vince Russo claims that WWE has been burying Gunther heading into his match against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

Every week on RAW, The Ring General and The Yeet Master have been going at it. The latter has stood tall several times, including on the latest show. The World Heavyweight Champion even got slapped backstage by Jimmy Uso, and he did nothing about it.

On his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo criticized how WWE has booked Gunther heading into WrestleMania.

"Bro, going into WrestleMania, they've been absolutely burying Gunther. So, quite frankly, that match means absolutely nothing. Gunther is not a killer heel. He's not been slaying people going into WrestleMania. And bro, they haven't even been booking Gunther 50/50. They've been booking Gunther 25/75 and Gunther's getting the 25 and this is your champion," he said.

Jey Uso has never defeated Gunther. It'll be interesting to see whether he will finally beat him at The Show of Shows.

