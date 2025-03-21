Triple H has buried huge star heading into WrestleMania; title match means nothing, says WWE veteran

A current WWE champion is set to defend his title at WrestleMania 41. Nevertheless, wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed the upcoming championship match means nothing, criticizing Triple H and his creative team for their booking of the star mentioned above.

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match over a month ago to earn a world title shot and the right to main event WrestleMania 41. After confronting the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, the 39-year-old chose to challenge The Ring General. Over the past few weeks, the Austrian star took out his WrestleMania opponent multiple times.

On his The Brand podcast, Russo criticized the storyline, claiming the title match means nothing. Meanwhile, he slammed the company, creatively led by Chief Content Officer Triple H, for allegedly burying Gunther heading into The Showcase of The Immortals:

"Bro, going into WrestleMania, they've been absolutely burying Gunther. So, quite frankly, that match means absolutely nothing. Gunther is not a killer heel. He's not been slaying people going into WrestleMania. And bro, they haven't even been booking Gunther 50/50. They've been booking Gunther 25/75 and Gunther's getting the 25 and this is your champion," he said. [From 18:28 to 19:01]

The ex-WWE head writer thinks Jey Uso will dethrone Gunther

Speaking on The Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former head writer Vince Russo predicted the outcome of the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran claimed Uso would emerge victorious in what would be a "snoozefest":

"Let me tell you something, man. You thought I won you money by telling you Jey Uso was gonna win you the Royal Rumble, double down, man, because everybody was talking about Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania and I told you the WWE doesn't have the balls to do that. What the WWE knows is predictable. So, Jey Uso will defeat Gunther at WrestleMania, surprise, surprise, surprise, another snoozefest, bro," he said.

Gunther recently surpassed 229 days as World Heavyweight Champion. It would be interesting to see if his title reign would end at the hands of Jey Uso at this year's Show of Shows.

