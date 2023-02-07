AEW star sends direct message to Cody Rhodes following his heartfelt promo on WWE RAW

After his emotional back-and-forth promo with Paul Heyman last night on RAW, Cody Rhodes received a message of support from his brother Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust).

While the siblings work for separate wrestling companies at the moment, their bond as a family is closer than ever. Cody is currently looking to fulfill his family's legacy by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Following Cody's promo exchange with Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman, Dustin Rhodes took to social media, where he sent his love to his younger brother.

"I love you brother!! @CodyRhodes #FinishTheStory #KickPaulInTheBalls."

Since returning to WWE last year, Cody has made it his mission to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in honor of his late great father, The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes.

Former WWE writer talks Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

For more than 890 days, The Tribal Chief has reigned as the Universal Champion. Hence, many fans are wondering if anyone will ever be able to take the title off of him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that Cody Rhodes does not measure up to Roman Reigns in any way, shape, or form.

"No, no way! You're talking about how many years do you have behind Roman Reigns now. To, like you said, a guy that's been back for two weeks? It's not even close, bro. It's not even close!" [5:31 - 5:45] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Before Reigns can possibly do battle with The American Nightmare at WrestleMania, he must first get past his former ally turned bitter rival, Sami Zayn. The two are set to lock horns on February 18 at the Elimination Chamber event.

