After AJ Lee, another star signs with WWE 

AJ Lee's spectacular WWE return on SmackDown this week has been the talk of the town, with fans still coming to terms with her comeback after a decade away from the business. Amid this, Belgian wrestler Mike D. Vecchio seems to have quietly confirmed he had also struck a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

For those unaware, Vecchio has been a staple in the German promotion, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, over the last few years. It's the same company where names like Gunther and Ilja Dragunov competed before breaking out in the mainstream. The 29-year-old also performed for TNA in the past on one occasion.

In a recent interview with Dan Mallmann, Mike D. Vecchio confirmed he was joining WWE when talking about having to leave his family behind and move to the USA.

“They realize but I don’t know if they really realize. You know what I mean? Sometimes when they are talking to me I’m like, ‘I’m sorry but I will never come back.’ Maybe in 10, 15 years. My father is proud as f***, I told him it’s okay to be quiet and then he told the whole city that we were going to WWE. So yes, my father is very proud, but I think my mother is too [close] with me and she don’t really realize. But yes, how can they not be proud, they’re always here.” [H/T - SeScoops]

AJ Lee has signed a long-term deal with WWE

As for the other, much more high-profile signing of AJ Lee, the two parties have reportedly come to an agreement on a long-term deal that would see the former Divas Champion become a full-time member of the roster.

WWE has already set up her first match, and it's safe to assume Lee and her husband, CM Punk, could go to war with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza this month.

Moreover, fans would be eagerly waiting to hear AJ Lee speak about her decision to return to wrestling soon, especially since she was building a solid career for herself as a screenwriter in Hollywood.

