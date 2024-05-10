After Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, another ex-WWE star could make a huge comeback, says Tommy Dreamer

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes both hit a peak on WWE programming during their first stints and were left unsatisfied. Upon their releases in 2014 and 2016, respectively, the two men went in different directions. McIntyre traveled the world and morphed into the behemoth main event wrestler he is today, while Rhodes co-founded another wrestling promotion that now rivals WWE.

Both men reinvented themselves before making comebacks to the sports entertainment giant. Not long after their second arrival, McIntyre and Rhodes became world champions. Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer believes Nic Nemeth could also follow a similar path.

According to Dreamer, who recently discussed Nemeth's popularity outside the Stamford-based promotion on Busted Open Radio, Triple H and Co. would welcome the latter back now that he had proven his drawing power, working in TNA and NJPW.

"Nic could probably go to WWE again because he's proven he's a draw in other places. Whether it's going to be TNA, New Japan, he's doing really, really good for himself. He could probably go back there; don't know if he wants to," said Dreamer.

He then compared the man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler to Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, who were also typecast at one point in their careers. Nic Nemeth was always the man they could count on to put on a show, and perhaps that is the only area the company saw value in him.

"That is a thing that does happen until you go away and you leave that system; Nic never left that system," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Drew McIntyre is already a three-time world champion today in the Stamford-based promotion and Cody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Championship since WrestleMania XL. While Dolph Ziggler won the World Heavyweight Championship twice in his career, he was never booked as a consistent main event superstar.

The ex-WWE star recently won the AAA Mega Championship

Nic Nemeth has made a name for himself in the last three months in TNA, NJPW and now Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. He won the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in NJPW and most recently, won the AAA Mega Championship from former rival Alberto El Patron (fka Alberto Del Rio) at Triplemanía XXXII.

A comeback to his previous stomping grounds could only put him in a better position just as it worked out for his contemporaries. He also has a huge fanbase from his days as a WWE Superstar alone, which would only add further gloss to his return, should he ever decide to.

