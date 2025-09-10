After the incident at Rikishi's promotion, veteran questions Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's future on WWE SmackDown

WWE reportedly cut ties with Rikishi's promotion following the Raja Jackson incident a while back. Recently, a veteran questioned Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's sudden absence and future in the promotion following the real-life incident.

Ad

A while back, it was reported that the Stamford-based promotion cut ties with Rikishi's wrestling promotion, which came under ID affiliation. Raja Jackson's assault on Syko Stu sent waves across the industry, and the entire incident is still under investigation. Meanwhile, WWE took precautions and distanced itself from Rikishi's promotion.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo questioned Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and the MFTs' absence from the weekly show following the real-life incident and questioned whether the company is indirectly punishing the talents for their connections outside the ring.

Ad

Trending

"He [Solo Sikoa] lost the title as they went off the air. The next week, they've [MFT] got to get their heat back. Coach, not only did they not get their heat back, but none of them were on the show, including the babyface, Jacob Fatu. None of them; the heels weren't on the show. Fatu wasn't on the show. Are they being punished for what happened at Rikishi's school?" Russo said.

Ad

Moreover, Jonathan Coachman also agreed with Vince Russo's points and spoke highly of the absent talents from the show.

"Vince [Russo], to me, there should never be a SmackDown episode ever that does not involve one of those guys. That's how big they are to me. Jacob Fatu is a gigantic star in the making," Coachman said.

Ad

What's next for Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in WWE?

Solo Sikoa entered a feud with Jacob Fatu a while back after The Samoan Werewolf won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 from LA Knight. Later, the champion turned on Siko during the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

In the coming weeks, the Street Champion got a one-on-one match against Fatu for the title and won with the help of Talla Tonga at WWE Night of Champions. The two concluded their feud at WWE SummerSlam 2025 when Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match for the United States Championship.

Ad

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, Sikoa and MFT were set to feud with The Wyatt Sicks on the blue brand, which seems to be on hold for now. Meanwhile, there's no update on what's next for Jacob Fatu in the coming weeks.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More