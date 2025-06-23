After John Cena, another WWE icon is planning to hang it up completely 

Many WWE legends have retired their gimmicks for good, with John Cena next in line to do so. Well, he certainly won't be the last. Another wrestling icon is planning to have one final tour before walking away from the business.

Mick Foley may not be an active competitor anymore, but he continues to make sporadic appearances, portraying his gimmick even outside the ring. Speaking on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel, Foley reflected on his historic Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker that left him with a broken tooth. The former Hardcore Champion explained why he hadn't gotten it fixed yet.

"D-Von, the only reason I don't fix the teeth now is they're a reminder of that night, you know, like I love being here in your gym and seeing all the mementos around me. I love houses where guys have other stuff, but I don't really have a wrestling house. What I do have is my smile."

Foley said he might hold a farewell tour in 2028 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his iconic King of the Ring battle with The Undertaker. The Attitude Era legend added that he would then get his teeth fixed and drop his gimmick forever, never to be seen again.

"I thought now that I'm 60, maybe I'll fix it. I might wait until I'm 63. 30 years of Hell. I'm going to go back out on the road again for one final tour in 2028 for the 30 Years of Hell Tour, and the idea is to hang it up completely, fix my teeth, maybe start wearing nice clothes so no one knows who I am, just disappear into the night." (From 9:51 to 10:35)

What's next for John Cena in WWE?

John Cena has been riding high as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He is now preparing to have his next title defense against CM Punk at Night of Champions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on June 28.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The Cenation Leader took a page out of The Second City Saint's playbook and dropped his version of the pipebomb.

Will Punk be able to get back at Cena and win the Undisputed WWE Championship? Only time will tell.

