  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • After John Cena, another WWE icon is planning to hang it up completely 

After John Cena, another WWE icon is planning to hang it up completely 

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jun 23, 2025 14:04 GMT
John Cena (Image Credits: wwe.com)
John Cena (Image credits: wwe.com)

Many WWE legends have retired their gimmicks for good, with John Cena next in line to do so. Well, he certainly won't be the last. Another wrestling icon is planning to have one final tour before walking away from the business.

Ad

Mick Foley may not be an active competitor anymore, but he continues to make sporadic appearances, portraying his gimmick even outside the ring. Speaking on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel, Foley reflected on his historic Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker that left him with a broken tooth. The former Hardcore Champion explained why he hadn't gotten it fixed yet.

"D-Von, the only reason I don't fix the teeth now is they're a reminder of that night, you know, like I love being here in your gym and seeing all the mementos around me. I love houses where guys have other stuff, but I don't really have a wrestling house. What I do have is my smile."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Foley said he might hold a farewell tour in 2028 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his iconic King of the Ring battle with The Undertaker. The Attitude Era legend added that he would then get his teeth fixed and drop his gimmick forever, never to be seen again.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

"I thought now that I'm 60, maybe I'll fix it. I might wait until I'm 63. 30 years of Hell. I'm going to go back out on the road again for one final tour in 2028 for the 30 Years of Hell Tour, and the idea is to hang it up completely, fix my teeth, maybe start wearing nice clothes so no one knows who I am, just disappear into the night." (From 9:51 to 10:35)
Ad

You can check out the full podcast below.

youtube-cover
Ad

What's next for John Cena in WWE?

John Cena has been riding high as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He is now preparing to have his next title defense against CM Punk at Night of Champions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on June 28.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The Cenation Leader took a page out of The Second City Saint's playbook and dropped his version of the pipebomb.

Ad
Ad

Will Punk be able to get back at Cena and win the Undisputed WWE Championship? Only time will tell.

If you carry quotes from the article's first half, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications