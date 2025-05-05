After Liv Morgan, another former WWE champion set to leave WWE on hiatus soon, says Dutch Mantell

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes a former WWE champion would go on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion soon. The champion in question is none other than Naomi.

During a recent appearance on the Nikki and Brie Show, The Glow revealed that she was planning to have kids with her husband, Jimmy Uso. The star also mentioned that she will have to step away from wrestling to achieve this goal.

If Naomi decided to go on a hiatus from WWE, she would become the second person to do so in recent times, as former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has also stepped away from wrestling for a while to focus on her acting career.

During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran said The Glow needed to leave wrestling soon if she wanted to have kids, as giving birth could be challenging after a certain age

"If Naomi wants to go have a child, yes, she needs to have a child fairly soon because when you're nearing 40, your childbearing, uhh, years are almost behind you. I'm not saying a lot of people do that, but health-wise, it's not good for the woman or the baby. And I'm just talking about just some superficial stuff that I've read about women having kids," he said. [3:04 - 3:32]

Check out the video below:

Naomi wanted Jade Cargill to get fired amid recent WWE releases

After several stars, including Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, and Dakota Kai, were released from WWE, Naomi recently took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Glow wrote that if it were up to her, she would have kept all the names recently released from the company and would have let go of Jade Cargill.

"If I was doing releases I would have kept everyone and just released @Jade_Cargill," wrote Naomi.

Check out her post below:

It remains to be seen what Naomi has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world.

