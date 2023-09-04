After turbulent weekend, WWE personality makes a declaration

After a turbulent weekend in the wrestling universe, a WWE personality recently took to Twitter to make a declaration. The star in question is Kayla Braxton.

Braxton made her WWE debut in 2016 when she first started working as a ring announcer in NXT. Then, in 2017, she shifted to SmackDown and took on the role of the ring announcer and backstage interviewer as well. The 32-year-old was also a co-host of The Bump but recently opted to leave the show.

Recently, the SmackDown star took to Twitter to make a declaration that she is working on becoming an "emotional vegetarian" because she doesn't want "beef" with anyone, which can probably be a subtle reference to all of the stories coming to light after CM Punk's AEW contract termination by Tony Khan.

Kayla Braxton also referred to Bray Wyatt's sudden and untimely demise by saying we have all experienced that life is way too short.

"Working on being an “emotional vegetarian” meaning I don’t want beef with anyone. (I may have just coined that term) As we’ve all seen and experienced lately, life is way too short. But to be clear - I’m not a real-life vegetarian. I want a cheeseburger errrday."

WWE star Kayla Braxton recently clarified why she left The Bump

Recently, Kayla took to her Instagram stories and clarified that she stepped down because of time constraints and wanted to give the opportunity to someone else as she has been hosting WWE's The Bump for four years.

"Haha, clever caption but I wasn't kicked out. I made the decision to step down since I can't be in the studio each week. And I thought it was time to give someone else the opportunity to host that show since I was fortunate to do it the last 4 years. Appreciate all the support," wrote Braxton.

Kayla Braxton has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the business. She was also a host of SmackDown LowDown with Paul Heyman.

