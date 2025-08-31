  • home icon
After WWE’s John Cena, another star is officially bidding goodbye to wrestling in December 2025

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 31, 2025 03:12 GMT
John Cena (Image Credits: wwe.com)

John Cena's WWE farewell tour is coming to a close, with his last match set to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Unfortunately, he is not the only wrestler retiring at the end of 2025.

Dan Barry is bringing the curtain down on his in-ring career. He isn't someone fans would recognize easily, but he has been a 22-year veteran in the wrestling business.

Barry spent most of his time on the independent circuit, also making sporadic appearances for AEW and TNA, among others. He boasts an impressive championship resume, winning every major title.

Earlier today, Beyond Wrestling dropped a bombshell announcement regarding the future of Dan Barry on social media. The veteran will have his last hurrah at Beyond's Heavy Lies The Crown event on December 31, 2025.

"BREAKING: Dan Barry will have his retirement match at Beyond Wrestling "Heavy Lies The Crown" on New Year's Eve (Wednesday, 12/31/25) back at White Eagle in Worcester for one night only!"

Check out the announcement below:

The star is retiring soon. [Image via Beyond Wrestling's Facebook]

As of this writing, there's no word on his opponent. Fans should stay tuned for more updates.

What's next for John Cena in WWE?

John Cena's next stop on his retirement tour is at Clash in Paris this weekend. The Cenation Leader will face Logan Paul in a singles match in front of a packed crowd in France. The two men have been at loggerheads since the SmackDown after SummerSlam.

Cena and Paul teamed up at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this year, but The Franchise Player's babyface turn didn't sit well with The Maverick.

Logan Paul has expressed his desire to become a locker room leader in WWE. But to be the one, he needs to take down the 17-time world champion at Clash in Paris in France.

Will the YouTuber pull off an upset victory, or is John Cena going to teach him a lesson ? Fans must tune in tonight to find out.

Edited by Neda Ali
