Ahead of SmackDown return, WWE star hypes title clash

Tonight's SmackDown is the penultimate episode before WWE's first PLE of the year, Royal Rumble. The show promises to be an eventful one, too.

Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight will feature in a contract signing. If history has taught WWE viewers anything, it's that such a segment never ends well. Throw in four behemoths and they will unleash havoc.

SmackDown will also feature the return of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, whose gimmick change has already received strongly favorable reactions from the WWE Universe, drawing comparisons to the late Bray Wyatt. The duo will look to make Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter's reign disappear. Dawn took to X ahead of their title clash:

"Has it felt like Fridays were just missing a little bit of magic?" she wrote.

Elsewhere on the show, Kevin Owens will have US Champion Logan Paul as guest on The Kevin Owens Show. A first-time-ever blockbuster match between Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa, and a six-man tag pitting Santos Escobar's LWO against Carlito's LWO has also been announced.

Whoever wins the WWE Women's Tag Title match on SmackDown has a storm coming ahead of them

While Katana Chance and Kayden Carter's run as champs only commenced in December 2023, their reign is already in jeporady.

On RAW Day 1, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark became the new number-one contenders for the titles. They have not yet received the opportunity. Stark recently went over to several WWE stars asking them if they could last twenty seconds with The Submission Magician in the ring.

While some of them were convinced they couldn't, a certain RAW Superstar specifically gave a bold answer, claiming that she is certain about not tapping out to the ex-UFC mauler.

The duo have been building momentum on the red brand ahead of their title clash. It remains to be seen if the champions (whoever they may be following tonight's SmackDown), could successfully defend the belts against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Do you think Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark winning the Women's Tag Team Titles is inevitable? Let us know in the comments section below!

