“This gave me Bray Wyatt vibes back” - WWE fans left excited at the prospect of popular duo’s return

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were the final NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, as they dropped the belts in a title unification match to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on the June 23rd edition of SmackDown. They have not done much ever since. However, it seems the company is looking to reintroduce the duo.

The Women's Tag Team Championship has changed hands frequently since it was unified, and the NXT titles subsequently retired. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn claim that they have cursed the belts.

Their promo garnered some positive response from the WWE fans, with some citing Bray Wyatt as a potential influence behind it. Check it out below:

Chelsea Green was off television this week. Her last appearance on WWE RAW was when Nia Jax took out herself, Piper Niven, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark during their tag match. It remains to be seen where the creative team goes with the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Chelsea Green wants to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships on every WWE show

After losing her partner Sonya Deville owing to the latter's injury, Piper Niven swooped in and became the co-champion. Chelsea Green has now adjusted to the new partnership and wants to defend the belts on every WWE show. This includes SmackDown, RAW, and even NXT.

Speaking on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Green disclosed that she hopes to beat every challenger that comes their way on all of these shows:

"I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands. We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat?" [H/T: Fightful]

WWE seems to be planting the seeds to have some new challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Are Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn next in line to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven?

