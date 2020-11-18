The Miz flaunts his Money in the Bank briefcase ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Thanks to Bray Wyatt, the Miz was unable to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase last night at the conclusion of WWE RAW. In the main event, Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship back from "The Viper" Randy Orton with a vicious Claymore kick.

However, the star of the hit USA Network reality show Miz & Mrs. doesn't seem to be too worried about missing that chance. Survivor Series looms over the WWE Universe this Sunday night, November 22nd, on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/4SvsNI6sb2 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 17, 2020

Is The Miz teasing a Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Survivor Series?

Earlier this afternoon, the Miz took to Twitter to deliver a message to the newly crowned WWE Champion.

"I don't know whether to congratulate or feel sorry for Drew McIntyre for winning the WWE Championship last night. One thing is for sure I do love a good game of hot potato especially when the potato is a WWE Title and I have the key to winning the game."

The Miz included a picture of himself proudly holding the Money in the Bank briefcase in the tweet. Is there a chance that history could repeat itself on Sunday?

I don’t know whether to congratulate or feel sorry for @DMcIntyreWWE for winning the @wwe Championship last night. One thing is for sure I do love a good game of hot potato especially when the potato is a WWE Title and I have the key to winning the game. #MITB pic.twitter.com/dU5fkjsmy8 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 17, 2020

It's worth acknowledging that The Miz cashed in his first Money in the Bank briefcase against Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion on November 22nd, 2010, at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ten years later, to the day, WWE will hold Survivor Series in that very venue, the current site of the state of the art WWE ThunderDome. Could history repeat itself this Sunday, with the Miz leaving Survivor Series as the WWE Champion? Only time will tell, but the show is expected to be "awesome" either way.