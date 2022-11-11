"Ain't getting you one casual fan" - Ex-WWE personality doesn't think top star should defeat Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is not in favor of Sami Zayn's ongoing storyline culminating in him defeating Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

After putting in a lot of effort and sticking around the stable for weeks, the former NXT Champion was finally included in The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." Since then, Zayn has worked wonders as part of the group, with all members warming up to him, except for Jey Uso. However, going by his surging popularity, fans think it's only a matter of time before WWE pits Sami Zayn against The Tribal Chief.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated Zayn was popular only among WWE's avid viewers and not the casual ones. He explained that even in the past, stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kofi Kingston were beloved only by hardcore fans of wrestling.

"Everything you guys are talking about, you got to understand one thing, it's within the context of the bubble. This ain't going outside the bubble. Bro, people need to understand Daniel Bryan was within the bubble, Kofi Kingston was within the bubble, CM Punk was within the bubble. So when you're talking over and this and that, it's within the context of the bubble. We have to break out of the bubble," said Russo.

The former WWE writer compared Sami Zayn to comedians Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon, alums of the long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Show. Russo added that though Sami Zayn could pop fans just like the veteran comedians, it wouldn't draw any new and casual viewers to the product.

"Bro, here's the bottom line. As a casual fan, I'm looking at Sami Zayn, and it's very reminiscent of when the Saturday Night Live players would pop each other. That's what I'm looking at, and that was always entertaining when Will Ferrell would always pop people and Fallon (Jimmy) was there. That is tremendous, but that ain't getting you one casual fan, bro," added Vince Russo (4:08 - 5:20)

Vince Russo thinks Sami Zayn wouldn't help WWE's sinking ratings

Furthermore, Russo explained that WWE should think beyond its "bubble" and identify acts that could help its ailing TV ratings. He pointed out that performers like Zayn, Danielson, AJ Styles, and Johnny Gargano never did and never would help the global juggernaut recover from the rating slump it finds itself in.

"It's not getting you one casual fan, and that's where my focus would be, bro. Because it's in the context of the bubble, "Yeah, he's over; yeah, people are starting to get with him. But you're down to 1.3 million viewers, and you're not adding any fans. We have got to think bigger, bro and Sami Zayn is not the answer, Daniel Bryan was not the answer, Kofi Kingston was not the answer, AJ Styles is not the answer, Johnny Gargano is not the answer. We gotta think outside of that bro," said Russo. (5:21 - 6:00)

Despite the reservations from some corners, it's safe to say Sami Zayn has struck a chord with a large audience base, who seem to be fully behind him.

