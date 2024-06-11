AJ Lee admits she "is in love" with a top WWE SmackDown star 

CM Punk's WWE return has led to AJ Lee being mentioned more often in and around the company. During a recent exchange on Instagram, Lee revealed she liked Jade Cargill and also sent an adorable compliment to her husband.

The former AEW World Champion has been recovering from a torn tricep injury since Royal Rumble and has gotten incredibly jacked in preparation for his return. CM Punk posed with a Jade Cargill t-shirt on Instagram recently and flexed his muscles, showing off his progress in the gym. Punk also appreciated the physiques of his wife, AJ Lee, and SmackDown's Cargill in a typically witty photo caption.

While Jade Cargill responded, AJ Lee also left a comment on Punk's post and stated that she is in love with the Women's Tag Team Champion and her work. She, of course, didn't forget about her better half, AJ Lee cheekily noted that she found Phil Brooks "cute."

"I'm in love with her but ur cute too," wrote AJ Lee.

CM Punk posted after a workout, and amongst the responses was a message from his wife.

What did CM Punk have to say about a possible WWE return of AJ Lee?

Fans still yearn to see her back, but AJ Lee has not stepped inside the squared circle since 2015.

While AJ Mendez has found success in different avenues after pro wrestling, the itch to compete in the ring rarely leaves a high-level talent. Ask CM Punk, and he would tell you how difficult it was to stay retired. The 45-year-old first worked for AEW before 'Hell Froze Over,' and he made his WWE return at Survivor Series 2023.

As Punk looks to write another chapter in his career, many also wish to see AJ Lee return to wrestle again. During an appearance on The MMA Hour in April, CM Punk was questioned about his wife's possible wrestling comeback and he said it would "probably not" happen.

Punk, though, would selfishly love to see Lee back in the WWE ring, as he was admittedly her biggest fan.

WWE's doors might be open, but the decision to return lies solely in AJ Lee's hands.

