AJ Lee Betraying CM Punk and Turning Heel in WWE is a Bad Idea, Konnan Says

AJ Lee is expected to return to WWE imminently to join forces with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. In a recent podcast episode, AAA booker and WCW legend Konnan dismissed speculation about Lee turning heel.

Lynch attacked Punk at Clash in Paris on August 31 to help Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship. She also slapped The Best in the World on the September 1 episode of RAW, fueling rumors that Lee is on the verge of returning.

A podcast listener asked the K100 team whether Lee could betray Punk and work as a villain rather than a babyface. Konnan disagreed before explaining why the idea would be bad for business.

"It's very easy. The chick [Becky Lynch] slapped the s**t out of him [CM Punk]. They're going to Chicago next week. He said she's gonna rue doing that, so they're setting it up perfectly. It's there organically. Why would you wanna swerve just for the sake of swerving? That's called overproducing, overbooking. There's no reason to do it, really."

Lee has been married to Punk since 2014. A year later, she retired from in-ring competition shortly after teaming with Paige to defeat The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.

Disco Inferno on CM Punk's WWE storytelling

Since returning to WWE in 2023, CM Punk has been involved in long-term storylines with Drew McIntyre, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins. He has also shared the ring with John Cena, Roman Reigns, and several other big names.

Agreeing with Konnan, former WCW star Disco Inferno added that Punk's stories are already compelling without the need for a shock AJ Lee heel turn.

"Punk's angles, the details he puts in it, he makes you suspend disbelief when you're watching, following his storylines. He gets it."

The WWE Shop X account seemingly confirmed Lee's upcoming return in a since-deleted post ahead of SmackDown.

