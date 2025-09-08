AJ Lee makes WWE history ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar AJ Lee has made history following her electrifying return to the Stamford-based promotion. The former Divas Champion is scheduled for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.On last week's SmackDown, Becky Lynch continued to disrespect CM Punk by slapping him multiple times. The Best in the World made it clear that he would never hit a woman, which is why he had something up his sleeve. Punk brought back his wife, AJ Lee, to take care of Lynch. The former Divas Champion obliterated The Man before the end of the show, forcing her to retreat from the ring.Following last week's SmackDown, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Lee would make an appearance on the upcoming edition of the red brand's show, where she will address the crowd.Ahead of RAW, AJ Lee has made history, as her return on SmackDown is the most reshared post on WWE's X account for a female star. The record is still held by her husband, CM Punk, who returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, but Lee has made history for the women's division.Vince Russo talked about AJ Lee's return to WWEDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed Triple H brought AJ Lee back to the company because he only wanted a huge pop out of her return.Russo added that he felt The King of Kings did not have a long-term plan for Lee in the Stamford-based promotion, similar to another WWE legend, Nikki Bella.&quot;I don't know what you don't understand. He (Triple H) is the king of pops. It's another pop. I mean, seriously, that's why AJ Lee is here. It's another pop. I don't think it's gonna be long-term. I mean, I don't. If it is long-term, look at what happened to Nikki Bella. Nothing, zero. The same, exact thing will happen with AJ Lee if she remains on the roster.&quot;It will be interesting to see what AJ Lee has to say on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.