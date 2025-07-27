  • home icon
AJ Lee is ready to break a major relationship rule with WWE legend CM Punk

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 27, 2025 02:50 GMT
CM Punk and AJ Lee
CM Punk and AJ Lee

WWE legend CM Punk and AJ Lee have been happily married for over a decade, and the reason behind the longevity of their relationship is that they don't work together.

Although the power couple has had great on-screen chemistry, fans haven't seen them side by side in many years.

The former Divas Champion recently addressed whether she would consider working with her husband again in any capacity.

During a recent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this week, AJ Lee admitted that they don't work together to maintain a healthy relationship. However, the Geek Goddess said it would be "really cool" to work with her husband again if the right opportunity comes up.

“Oh my gosh, I think the key to being married for 12 years and the key is we don’t work together. But yeah, it’d be really cool. ‘Never say never’ is what I say to all the things when people ask me where I’m going to work. But yeah, he’s a really good writer. He's a great artist. He's killing right now — acting and wrestling.”
CM Punk on AJ Lee's potential WWE return

In an interview with Ringside Collectibles last year, CM Punk made it clear that he is not pushing his wife to return to WWE.

However, The Straight Edge Superstar said he would love to make out with her on-screen again.

"I certainly am not pushing her [AJ Lee] to do anything. I think she knows that there's options. I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different. But if the right situation presented itself, it would have to be a discussion between her and certain people, and I don’t necessarily want to be in the middle of that just because it could get kind of weird. Selfishly, yes, I would love to make out with my wife on television again," he said.
Lee hasn't been in the ring since the RAW after WrestleMania 31. Will she come out of retirement at WWE SummerSlam this year? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from the first part of the article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Neda Ali
