AJ Lee sends a message to current WWE champion after the latter called CM Punk a "hypocrite"

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee recently took to social media to send a message to a current champion after the latter called CM Punk a 'hypocrite.' The name in question is the current NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.

At Battleground 2024, Perez locked horns with the current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship. After retaining her title, the 22-year-old gave a backstage interview but was interrupted by CM Punk. The Second City Saint told her that she got lucky and should focus on elevating the gold.

Roxanne Perez shockingly called Punk a 'hypocrite' before walking out of the interview. She recently took to X/Twitter to comment on CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee's post, telling the former Divas Champion that "dad" got mad at her this past Sunday. This caught Lee's attention, and she referred to the 22-year-old as her daughter and wrote that she would fight her husband for Perez.

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade have referred to CM Punk as their "dad" in the past as well.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said an NXT star reminded him of CM Punk's wife AJ Lee

During an edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that NXT star Cora Jade stood out and was different from other women on the roster.

Booker also mentioned that Jade reminded him a lot of former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee.

“The thing with Cora is you could tell she’s a star. She’s going to be a player in the business. Even once she gets to the main roster, there’s something about Cora that just stands out. She’s different than most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just herself and unapologetic. [Jade is an] ‘I’m going to go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not’ type of girl," he said.

CM Punk has referenced his wife, AJ Lee, in several promos on WWE television since his comeback. Many believe she might return to the Stamford-based promotion soon. It will be interesting to see what Lee has planned for her future in professional wrestling.

