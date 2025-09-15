AJ Lee sends six-word message ahead of RAW

AJ Lee sent a six-word message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.Wrestling fans were elated to see Lee return to the promotion earlier this month on SmackDown. The former Divas Champion took to social media ahead of tonight's show to react to a video of a fan reacting to her return to the company. The fan got emotional in the video, and Lee joked that her &quot;dark heart&quot; couldn't handle it. You can check out her message in the post below.&quot;My dark heart cannot take this,&quot; she wrote.Becky Lynch attacked CM Punk at Clash in Paris, allowing Seth Rollins to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. AJ Lee returned on the September 5 edition of SmackDown to confront The Man and will be returning to the ring this Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. Lee will be teaming up with CM Punk to battle Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match.WWE Hall of Famer reacts to AJ Lee's return to the companyWrestling icon Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on AJ Lee's surprise return to WWE.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long congratulated the 38-year-old on her return. The WWE legend also noted that she was in tremendous shape and was looking forward to her return to the ring.It's very entertaining, I can tell you that right now. And let me say congratulations to AJ Lee. I worked with her when she first broke into business, when she first came in. So I had a chance to work with her a little bit there. So good for her. I am glad to see her back, she looks real good, you know she is in good shape and everything, so I think this is gonna really be good. I'll have to see this for myself,&quot; Long said . Isa @madforamourLINKIt's so funny that AJ Lee is only now realizing how loved she is. Like girl, we've been waiting for TEN YEARS lol it's great to see her receiving so much love.Lee hasn't competed in a match since 2015. It will be fascinating to see which duo emerges victorious in the mixed tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza.