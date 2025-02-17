AJ Lee shares major announcement ahead of WWE RAW

AJ Lee shared a major announcement ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Charlotte, North Carolina. The veteran has not competed in a wrestling match since the March 30, 2015, episode of the red brand.

Ad

Lee took to her Instagram story ahead of RAW tonight to announce that she would be appearing at The Big Event EXS next month. She will be appearing at the event on March 15 and promoted the event today on her Instagram story.

You can check out a screengrab of Lee's Instagram story below:

Lee made an announcement today. [Image credit: Screenshot of Lee's Instagram story]

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Lee is married to WWE RAW star CM Punk, and The Second City Saint has already qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The 46-year-old defeated Sami Zayn earlier this month and the two stars shook hands following the back-and-forth clash. However, Kevin Owens showed up after the bout and planted Zayn with a Package Piledriver.

Ad

Trending

Popular WWE star claims she cannot retire until she has a match against AJ Lee

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recently claimed that she could not retire from in-ring competition until she has a match against AJ Lee.

The 23-year-old will be in action tonight on RAW in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez. She is also currently in a rivalry with former WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

Ad

In an interview with Ring The Belle, Perez discussed the possibility of Lee returning to the company. The former two-time NXT Women's Champion noted that they are trying to get her to return, and stated that she would not be able to retire until she has had a match against the legend.

"It's going, we're trying you know. Hopefully, one day, she'll come back and maybe we can all do something together. That would be, that would be like my dream. I can't retire until I have a match against AJ Lee. So you know, I can't be 80 years old wrestling either, so," Roxanne Perez said. [2:17 - 2:33]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Perez's comments:

CM Punk recently suggested that AJ Lee's return to WWE would be bigger than his at Survivor Series 2023. Only time will tell if the 37-year-old ever decides to return to the Stamford-based promotion down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback