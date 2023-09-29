AJ Styles has beaten his own record by a considerable margin

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has now beaten his own previous record by a considerable margin.

Styles' story with World Wrestling Entertainment started in July 2001 when he gave tryouts for the company. He then made two appearances on television in 2002 against The Hurricane and Rico Constantino, respectively. However, due to some personal reasons, he declined a developmental contract offered by the Stamford-based promotion.

The Phenomenal One then made his much-awaited return to WWE in 2016. However, before signing a contract with the wrestling giant, he performed for IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) from 2002 to 2014.

Wrestle Features recently took to Twitter to share an amazing feat achieved by AJ Styles in just eight years of performing for WWE.

The Phenomenal One has managed to compete in 861 matches in the Stamford-based promotion, which is 53 matches more than his 13-year-long career with IMPACT Wrestling.

"AJ Styles has now had 861 matches in WWE. This is 53 more matches than he had during his time in TNA/Impact," Wrestle Features wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Karl Anderson sent a message to AJ Styles after beatdown by The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles was supposed to be the tag team partner of John Cena against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. However, during last week's episode of SmackDown, The Phenomenal One was brutally assaulted by The Bloodline duo and ended up in a hospital.

Following the show, Styles' O.C. teammate Karl Anderson took to Instagram and wrote that he told The Phenomenal One and John Cena to stay out of The Bloodline's business.

"I hate to be that guy that says, “I told ya so “ but….. like I told @johncena, I’ve been saying to my brother @ajstylesp1 for weeks to stay out of the #BloodLine drama, that’s their drama .. 🤷‍♂️I dunno man , people always call me a pessimist, I call it being a realist . 🤷‍♂️@the_biglg @miayimofficial," wrote Anderson.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Fans are hopeful that AJ Styles will recover and join John Cena against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the Fastlane PLE. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for him.

