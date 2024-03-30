AJ Styles claims major WWE name had no idea who he was when he initially signed

AJ Styles finally signed with WWE in early 2016 after making his name in pro wrestling by working around the world. Despite the international success, AJ is now claiming that the biggest name of them all, former CEO Vince McMahon, had no idea who he was.

The Phenomenal One defeated his trainer in a pre-RAW tryout match on July 9, 2001, but was not offered a contract. He then lost to The Hurricane in a Metal match taped on January 21, 2002, and one night later, he lost a SmackDown dark match to Rico Constantino. The company offered AJ a developmental deal, but he turned it down because relocating would have interfered with his wife going to college.

After passing on the biggest wrestling company in the world, the former Air Styles hit the road and found major success with TNA, NJPW, and ROH, as well as numerous indie and international promotions. He finally debuted for World Wrestling Entertainment as a top star at the 2016 Royal Rumble and has been a household name since.

Speaking on today's Fanatics Live stream with UpUpDownDown, the master of the Styles Clash talked about signing with WWE and made a bold claim as he seemingly referred to Vince McMahon as "the redacted name" due to the recent controversies surrounding the former Executive Chairman.

"The redacted name did not know me. He had no clue who I was," AJ Styles said of Vince McMahon when discussing his WWE signing. [H/T to Jeremy Lambert]

Styles is hopeful for a big win on The Grandest Stage of Them All after missing last year's two-night event due to a broken ankle. The company has confirmed Styles vs. LA Knight for WrestleMania 40, but it remains to be seen if this will happen on Night One or Night Two.

Vince McMahon's reaction to AJ Styles following his WWE debut

AJ Styles was a multi-time World Champion when he signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. The veteran debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble and has been pushed to the top of the card several times since.

Styles has indicated that former boss Vince McMahon did not know who he was when he initially signed with the company. Speaking on a past episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed McMahon's reaction to the debut of The Phenomenal One.

"The gauge was when he came out at the Royal Rumble, and the fans were so excited it was AJ Styles. You know, a lot of WWE fans feel like, or a lot of WWE personalities don't think that WWE fans watch TNA. I think they do because they knew exactly who AJ was, and I think Vince saw the reactions and went, 'Wow, this guy is a star already.' He hasn't even been here, you know, this is his first day, and he's a star. I think that he had to build a name for himself, and he did it right. It's a shame that AJ ends up in the WWE when he's in his 40s," Kurt Angle said.

Angle went on to reveal more telling comments from McMahon in response to Styles' debut. McMahon once told AJ that he wished he had signed the grappler 10 years before when they had the chance.

