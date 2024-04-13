AJ Styles likely to become number one contender on WWE SmackDown based on statistic

AJ Styles will be competing in a major match tonight on WWE SmackDown. The veteran will have a chance to take one step closer to becoming the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The veteran battled LA Knight in a singles match at WrestleMania XL and came up short. Both superstars will compete in separate Triple Threat matches later tonight on the blue brand. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced two Triple Threat matches for later tonight, with the winners facing each other next week. The winner of next week's singles match will become the number one contender to Cody Rhodes.

According to Wrestling Stats & Info on X, Rey Mysterio has lost two Triple Threat matches, and both were won by AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One also happened to earn a title shot by winning those matches. Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens will be competing in a Triple Threat match later tonight.

Former WWE star suggests AJ Styles form a new faction on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has pitched the idea of AJ Styles forming a new alliance with two potential debuting stars on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan was asked if the veteran should try to recruit Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on the blue brand. The TNA legend noted it would be an interesting twist but added that The Bloodline will likely need new members while The Rock and Roman Reigns are off WWE television.

"That would be a twist. Bloodline, right now, is the one that needs that injection, right? They need something new while Roman's away and The Rock's away. Unless they just dissolve it altogether and just get off TV, but you can't because they have Solo Sikoa," said Morgan.

You can check out Morgan's comments in the video below:

It was reported earlier today that Tama Tonga has been spotted in Detroit ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Little Caesar's Arena. Only time will tell if the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star makes an appearance on tonight's show.

