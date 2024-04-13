Potential spoiler on major name appearing on WWE SmackDown

A major name has reportedly been spotted backstage ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's show will take place at the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Tonight's show will be the first episode of SmackDown following an eventful WrestleMania XL weekend. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes is advertised for tonight's show and Bayley will also be making her first appearance since defeating Iyo Sky at The Show of Shows.

According to PW Insider, Tama Tonga has been spotted in Detroit ahead of tonight's SmackDown.Tonga had a successful tenure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before signing with WWE earlier this year. The veteran is a former four-time Never Openweight Champion and was a member of the Bullet Club in NJPW.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown star AJ Styles discusses his heel turn

AJ Styles has been in a bitter rivalry with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown and the two stars clashed during Night 2 at WrestleMania XL. LA Knight was able to pick up the pinfall victory over The Phenomenal One after connecting with a BFT in the middle of the ring.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, AJ Styles discussed the evolution of his character. Styles was supposed to partner with John Cena at Fastlane 2023 but The Bloodline took him out ahead of the match. LA Knight took Styles's spot at Fastlane and used that momentum to get a shot at Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. Styles resented Knight for taking his spot and noted that it angered him while watching at home:

"It's an attitude. It's reflecting. You're sitting at home and you're injured and hurt, and somebody [LA Knight} takes advantage of the situations that you're supposed to be in, it'll p*ss you off, and that's what I did," he said. [From 00:50 - 01:01]

You can check out the video below:

The Bloodline is the most powerful faction in the company but they did not have a successful WrestleMania weekend. It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns appears on tonight's episode of SmackDown for the first time since losing the title to Cody Rhodes.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Are you excited about Tama Tonga signing with WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion