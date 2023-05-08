AJ Styles must win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship so that he can 'finish the story,' according to former rival

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth took a cheeky dig at AJ Styles, claiming his shot at the new World Heavyweight Championship.

During his WWE tenure from 2016 to 2018, he battled Styles four times and won three of them. He won two pinfall matches and the WWE Championship contest.

Unfortunately, he could not claim the championship since he won via disqualification. James Ellsworth then competed for the WWE Championship against The Phenomenal One but was defeated.

Now that Triple H has announced a new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Ellsworth has an eye on it.

The official WWE Twitter handle asked fans to name their favorite superstar who would become the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. The former WWE Superstar responded and wished The Phenomenal One to win the title so that the two men could have a rematch.

However, this time when Ellsworth challenges the former WWE Champion for the world title, he plans to emerge victorious and "finish the story."

"#AJStyles Then I come back to #wwe and beat him for it… 'Finishing the story!'" - Ellsworth wrote.

Grayson Waller hints at a rivalry with AJ Styles

AJ Styles and The O.C. are back on SmackDown after a much-needed hiatus due to an ankle ailment.

Grayson Waller, NXT's newest call-up, wants a piece of the Phenomenal One. After facing Styles in a one-off on the January 11th show of NXT last year, the Australian star has now teased a first-ever main roster match between the two.

Many people flocked to Twitter to urge the Stamford-based promotion to arrange a one-on-one match between the two, and the Aussie appeared to respond.

It remains to be seen if AJ Styles will win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship or involves in a feud with Grayson Waller.

