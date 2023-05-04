Recently drafted WWE Superstar teases first feud on SmackDown against AJ Styles

Fresh off a return from a much-needed break owing to an ankle injury, two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles is looking to start anew on SmackDown. He brought along the O.C., brawled with the Viking Raiders, and even proclaimed that they had only "just started."

It seems NXT's latest call-up, Grayson Waller, wants a piece of the Phenomenal One. The Australian star has now teased a first-ever main roster match between the two after wrestling Styles last year in a one-off on the January 11th episode of NXT.

Fans recently expressed their sheer excitement at the draft picks of the blue brand, especially being enthused at LA Knight, Grayson Waller, and AJ Styles being on the same brand.

Many took to Twitter to shoutout to the Stamford-based promotion to book a one-on-one match between all three of them, and the Aussie seemingly responded:

He further added a reaction to the above post with a throwback to Waller's interaction with LA Knight back in October 2021:

Grayson Waller's arrival on the main roster was rumored even before, with fans already going gaga for the former NXT star ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW; Waller may be the most popular call-up among fans.

Grayson Waller on competing at WWE WrestleMania 40

During WrestleMania 39 weekend, Grayson Waller was interviewed by PWMania. During which, he expressed a desire to face internet star Logan Paul at next year's Show of Shows and explained why he thinks a match between them would be money:

"When I think of WrestleMania, I think of like star power, eyes, camera clicks. Can you imagine Grayson Waller and Logan Paul? Now, I don’t know if we are against each other, or maybe we are on the same side, but I think that is a match that needs to happen. Logan is very good at what he does, but I would love to expose him on the grandest stage." [H/T: PWMania]

With Waller's addition to the blue brand, WWE has plenty of options in terms of fresh storylines involving the brash-talking former NXT star.

Interestingly, both Gunther and Austin Theory were traded during the draft, meaning the United States Championship is now exclusive to Friday nights. Read more about the drastic changes the Aussie hopes to make to the US title here.

