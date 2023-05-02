"I got a feeling he's heading to SmackDown" - Fans erupt for 33-year-old star potentially showing up on WWE RAW for the draft

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will continue the draft, which means a lot of surprises may be in store. Last Friday on SmackDown, Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, and Apollo Crews were all drafted to the main roster. The company may be looking to call up some more NXT talents tonight.

Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes are reportedly main roster bound, and now fans have gone bonkers at the possibility of Australian star Grayson Waller potentially appearing on the show tonight, which is set to take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Grayson Waller lost an unsanctioned match to RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania 39 weekend, and on April 25th, lost an NXT Championship match to Carmelo Hayes in the Spring Breakin' event.

You can check out some fan reactions below:

MartiSaka🦅🔴⚪️🇵🇹 @NxnoAFC @reigns_era I need to see a Grayson Waller vs La Knight feud at least once @reigns_era I need to see a Grayson Waller vs La Knight feud at least once

Austin Amick @AmickAustin @reigns_era Waller vs miz? I can see miz putting him over if he gets called up. @reigns_era Waller vs miz? I can see miz putting him over if he gets called up.

After being one of the most important names on the NXT roster, it may be time for Triple H and the creative team to call-up Grayson Waller to the main roster.

Grayson Waller wants to make a drastic change to the WWE United States Championship

The 33-year-old NXT Superstar recently made headlines after claiming he hopes to convert the US title into the Australian Championship.

Currently held by Austin Theory, it won't be out of the realm of possibility that Waller dethrones him once the latter moves to the main roster, considering the NXT star's massive potential.

Here's what Grayson Waller had to say about winning the US title in his hometown in the future:

"The one thought I did have, which would be a beautiful thing, is if I could win the United States Champion in Australia and then convert that championship into the Australian Championship. That would be a beautiful thing. I see that American flag, and it doesn’t excite me. It doesn’t rep me. I don’t want to have it as the US belt, I want to turn it into the Australian Championship. That’s my plan." [H/T Fightful Select]

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun Grayson Waller is everything in a cocky heel that we want.



It’s like enjoying Logan Paul’s work without, you know… enjoying Logan Paul.

Grayson Waller is everything in a cocky heel that we want.It’s like enjoying Logan Paul’s work without, you know… enjoying Logan Paul. https://t.co/TJ2IAcTelc

Grayson Waller recently revealed that he wants to wrestle Logan Paul down the line, hoping to "expose" the latter on The Grandest Stage.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T name-dropped Grayson Waller as the one wrestler he wishes to see on WWE's main roster. Read more here.

Who do you think Grayson Waller should target if he gets called up to the main roster tonight on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : Are you interested in a first-time-ever clash between Grayson Waller and Logan Paul? Yes No 0 votes