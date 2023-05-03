WWE Universe erupts over two blockbuster feuds featuring AJ Styles following the draft

AJ Styles made his return to WWE TV on Friday Night SmackDown this past week, and was further revealed as the blue brand's draft pick. Following Monday night's show, it is now clear that fan favorites LA Knight and Grayson Waller will also be exclusive to SmackDown.

A recent post on Twitter featuring LA Knight and AJ Styles had fans going gaga at the possibility a proper feud between the former WWE Champion and either one of the aforementioned superstars.

While wrestling either of them would be a first-time-ever clash on the main roster, Styles did meet Grayson Waller in a one-off match on the January 11, 2022 episode of NXT. Despite this, the bout against the Australian star is still fresh in the eyes of many, as evident by the reactions below:

R3_AN1MAT3D @R3_AN1MAT3D @reigns_era I NEED to see an AJ and Grayson feud. SmackDown has EVERYONE. @reigns_era I NEED to see an AJ and Grayson feud. SmackDown has EVERYONE.

brandon lee @brandonlee96 @reigns_era The us title picture will be huge that’s really going to be the main title until someone dethroned Roman @reigns_era The us title picture will be huge that’s really going to be the main title until someone dethroned Roman

AJ Styles was rumored to be next in line to face Roman Reigns. However, those reports were recently slammed.

It remains to be seen what Styles and Co. will get up to on the blue brand. After Gallows, Anderson and Mia Yim brawled with the Viking Raiders this past week on the show following their return, the former WWE Champion proclaimed that they had only "just started."

WWE legend believes LA Knight is destined for big things

Stone Cold Steve Austin was heavily rumored to face LA Knight at WrestleMania 39. However, that didn't pan out as hoped by the millions watching the show. Austin did reveal recently that he was in talks to wrestle a major name in Hollywood.

The Attitude Era star thinks highly of SmackDown's LA Knight, who in turn has had a loyal fanbase ever since his feud with Bray Wyatt. During a recent interview with WrestleRant, Austin stated:

"I said ‘hey man, make sure your cardio is supreme’ and I said ‘just go do you.' So that guy (LA Knight) can talk a blue streak. He’s a great worker. He’s got a good look, good energy. So I think he’s doing great. I think he can ascend to a higher level, and I think he will. So I think they guy’s doing awesome."

A former World Heavyweight Champion recently claimed that despite not being the "chosen one," LA Knight will become the World Heavyweight Champion down the line. Read more here.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles potentially facing Grayson Waller and LA Knight on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

