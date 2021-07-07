AJ Styles reflects on leaving Japan for WWE

Former two-time WWE champion AJ Styles recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. He discussed various points in the interview, one of which was moving back to the United States from Japan:

"I just thought it was time and I didn't know if WWE was an option. Uh, luckily I was able to talk to Terry Taylor who talked to Triple H who finally got in contact with me and the ball started rolling from there," Styles said.

AJ Styles made his debut in the WWE at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2016, where he entered the Royal Rumble match at #3 and lasted for close to 30 minutes before being eliminated by Kevin Owens:

"I wasn't trying to hurt Japan or anything you know but it was just one of those things where I was, I think I needed to be home whether that was WWE, TNA, somewhere else, you know. I just wanted to get back home and I am thankful that WWE helped me feel at home once I got there."

AJ Styles' WWE Career and upcoming rivalry

AJ Styles has had a phenomenal career in the WWE since his debut. He is a triple crown and grand slam winner and has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in a short span of five years. He currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championship along with his partner Omos.

Styles recently lost a last-chance triple-threat match and failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Last week on RAW, he was pinned by Matt Riddle due to a distraction caused by the Viking Raiders. AJ Styles and Omos will likely defend and retain the RAW tag titles at Money in the Bank.

As reported earlier, due to upcoming live events, Matt Riddle and Randy Orton are rumored to be challenging for the Tag titles. Given the recent interactions between Riddle and AJ Styles & Omos and the history between The Phenomenal One and The Viper, it could make for an interesting feud for the WWE Universe to look forward to.

If you are using any quotes from this article, please credit the source, Out of Character with Ryan Satin with a H/T, and link back to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Are you excited for Orton & Riddle vs AJ & Omos? What is your AJ Styles dream match? Sound off in the comments section!

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Jack Cunningham