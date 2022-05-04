AJ Styles sends a stern message to Hall of Famer before match at WrestleMania Backlash

RAW Superstar AJ Styles has sent a message to Edge ahead of their match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Phenomenal One faced the Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 38 but was unsuccessful due to an interruption by Damian Priest. On RAW after 'Mania, Edge and Priest's promo was disrupted by an angry AJ Styles. The duo set out to attack him with chairs but were stopped by referees and officials.

On this week's edition of RAW, The Archer of Infamy was barred from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash following his loss against AJ Styles. Edge, who was unhappy with the result, attacked the former tag team champion. Priest joined him, and the duo was about to assault Styles with chairs, but Finn Balor came in to save the latter.

In an interaction with Kevin Patrick on a WWE Digital Exclusive, AJ Styles stated that he was going to slap Edge's teeth down his throat and finally hit him with the phenomenal forearm.

"No excuses, no help, not this time. Not from me, not from Edge, just two men getting after it. And I'm gonna tell you what, I'm gonna slap his teeth down his throat. In fact, I'm gonna do more than that, I'm gonna finally hit him with that phenomenal forearm and knock his teeth down his throat. That's the better way to do it. That's the way we end this." (00:13 - 00:30)

The Phenomenal One seems to have had enough of Edge's mind games and looks to avenge his loss from The Show of Shows.

AJ Styles was reunited with fellow former Bullet Club member Finn Balor

As mentioned earlier, Finn Balor came to AJ Styles' aid on the latest edition of RAW and saved him from an assault by Edge and Damian Priest.

Following the incident, both men made the signature 'Too Sweet' gesture of the iconic Bullet Club, which Balor founded. However, the duo was never part of the stable at the same time since Styles joined the club after Balor moved away from NJPW.

On the same interview, The Phenomenal One highlighted that Balor coming to his aid was a sign of a very rare friendship in the industry.

"You don't have a lot of friends in this business that we're in. But I have a true friend, a friend that will be there for me. And Finn Balor coming to help me tonight meant everything to me. It was too sweet!" (00:40 - 00:57)

Check out the entire video below:

Coincidentally, the former WWE Champion and Balor reunited on the 9th anniversary of the faction. This garnered a lot of reactions from NJPW stars, including Jay White, the current leader of the Bullet Club.

It remains to be seen whether Balor and Styles join forces to take down Edge and Damian Priest. Nothing is confirmed at this point, so stay tuned for more updates.

