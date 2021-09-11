Former WWE star Al Snow heroically saves a child's life from ocean riptide

Al Snow has done a heroic act, as he saved a child's life from an ocean riptide.

It all went down at the Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida this Thursday. The former WWE star heard the boy yelling and screaming while in the water. He realized that the lifeguard would not make it to him in time and took it upon himself to rescue the child. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Al Snow explained the situation and how it could have proven to be fatal.

“I made it, thank God, and, I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out. If I hadn’t have grabbed him, I think he’d have probably went out to sea. That would have been it,” said Al Snow.

King of the day goes to Al Snow! pic.twitter.com/ACoPwMLYA4 — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) September 10, 2021

Al Snow added that it could have gone wrong for him as when he was rescuing the child, a wave took them under. He claimed that it made him remember the tragic situation of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, who unfortunately passed away last year while saving the life of his son in a similar incident.

“I was able to stay up, and hand him off to the lifeguard and I made my way back across to my friend and we went up on the beach and I felt like I was about to collapse. I was exhausted,” Al Snow revealed.

Al Snow is a hero pic.twitter.com/i6LbsQ3KYQ — hams (@federationofid) September 11, 2021

Al Snow is a former WWE/F Hardcore Champion

just watched the first season of tough enough and my number 1 thought was -- man Al Snow is awesome...then you see this .. a GRRRRRRRREAT GUY confirmed https://t.co/vd1ljD9rhF — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) September 10, 2021

Al Snow might not be the most accomplished superstar in WWE history, but he has won multiple titles during his time in the promotion. He is a former European Champion, Hardcore Champion, and has also held the Tag Team titles with Mankind.

During a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, Al Snow shared his thoughts on the WWE 24/7 title, a modern-day version of the Hardcore title. He claimed that while it is entertaining, the lack of top stars like Seth Rollins attempting to win it has diminished its value.

"And you gotta have a little bit of entertainment. Having a title like that lets you create unusual situations and circumstances. But the only problem with it is, the more you defend or the more that title switches hands more frequently, it doesn't mean anything. The matches or events taking place around it don't mean much. If it really was a title that meant anything if it were real, more people than the undercard guys would be attempting to do it. Seth Rollins would take an opportunity if he had the chance," said Al Snow.

Also Read

Comment down to let us know your thoughts on Al Snow's heroic act of saving the life of a child, and just send some love to the real life hero.

Edited by Arjun