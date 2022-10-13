“When you have that title around your waist, it means something” - Alberto Del Rio criticizes WWE’s mass of current Championships

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio recently criticized WWE for creating and using multiple championships across its product.

In 2010, Del Rio was introduced to the WWE Universe for the very first time. After his arrival, he began feuding with Rey Mysterio before winning the 40-man Royal Rumble and challenging Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship. In 2011, he defeated CM Punk and became the WWE Champion.

Alberto Del Rio is currently working on the independent circuit and has his own wrestling promotion in Mexico. Speaking on Wrasslinews, the former superstar criticized WWE's percieved glut of championships and shared his opinion on the issue:

"I love the way it was in WWE when we only had the Tag Team Champions, the female title, the World Heavyweight title, and the WWE title and that was it. That tells people what it means to be a champion and for the champion, it means something. When you have that title around your waist, it means something... But if there's like another 25-40 titles in the company, there's no difference between one and the other. It doesn't matter if you change the name... You see in the same TV show 25 people wearing something around their waist." (From 4:15 to 5:12)

Fans have often pointed out that the number of titles in WWE has grown to a point of exhaustion along with poor design compared to other major promotions.

Alberto Del Rio on returning to WWE under Triple H's regime

In 2015, Alberto Del Rio made a surprising return to the company and defeated John Cena to win the United States Championship. He later went on to form The League of Nations alongside Wade Barrett, Sheamus and Rusev. In 2016, he was released from the company.

Since WWE was taken over by a new regime after Vince McMahon's retirement, several old and released stars have returned and been rehired by Triple H. Speaking on Wrasslinews, Del Rio discusses the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H's regime:

"No, not at the moment. There was at the beginning of this year. There were some approaches but they didn't come from Hunter. I think this new administration is in charge of the WWE, I can't even talk to any of them. I don't know if I will, I hope I do. I think many, many millions of people agree that I should be doing one last thing with this company, and that's not up to me. We'll see, time will tell." (From 14:15 to 15:01)

It will be interesting to see if The Pride of Mexico can return to the company and have his one last run under the new management.

Do you think Alberto Del Rio was right about the recent WWE titles? Sound off in the comments section.

