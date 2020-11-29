Update on Alberto Del Rio domestic situation

There is a new update regarding the domestic case filed against former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Alberto Del Rio (Alberto El Patron), who was arrested back in May for an alleged sexual assault on a woman. If that wasn't enough, he was also indicted this year by a Grand Jury in San Antonio, Texas for aggravated kidnapping.

Over the course of the last day, the ex-girlfriend of Alberto Del Rio issued an apology to him and his family on Instagram, which is translated from Spanish, stating:

"An apology to the Rodriguez del Rio family for the damages caused by my mistakes."

It didn't take long for Alberto Del Rio's brother, Hijo De Dos Caras to respond to the statement on Facebook with a statement of his own, which is also translated from Spanish below:

"Well gang, as everyone knows the truth always falls under its own weight. After so many and so many months, finally the garbage person who accused my brother of something totally false spoke with the truth admitting her lie and, although she apologized in such a mean way, after all that she caused my brother already My family both personally and professionally, I hope it serves so that those people who destroyed my carnal open their eyes and so that those people who supported him and did not turn their back on him do justice because in the end he, like many other celebrities, was the victim of a advantageous and greedy person like so many who abuse the reflectors and try to profit at the cost of whatever ... The truth will set you free."

According to Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Rio's ex-partner has withdrawn her charges against him along with the statement of apology to the family. Regardless, this story seems to be far from over as WWE Superstar Paige has amade claims about his abusive behavior in recent months.

Credit to NoDQ.com for the Spanish translation of these posts.