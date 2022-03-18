Alberto Del Rio inks a major deal with UFC 

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was recently cleared of all charges leveled against him for kidnapping and sexual assault. Since then, he's expressed a desire to return to the ring and win a world championship in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

While it remains to be seen if this will transpire, Del Rio may have just commenced on a brand new career path. It has been officially announced that he will be the Spanish commentator for the UFC and the BKFC. Lucha Libre Online was kind enough to break the news and share details with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin ¡ÚLTIMA HORA!



EXCLUSIVO: El 4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo de la WWE y ex peleador de MMA, parte de la familia de Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Río, llega oficialmente a la UFC. Este hará su debut como comentarista en español para la ¡ÚLTIMA HORA!EXCLUSIVO: El 4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo de la WWE y ex peleador de MMA, parte de la familia de Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Río, llega oficialmente a la UFC. Este hará su debut como comentarista en español para la @UFCEspanol este sábado 🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨EXCLUSIVO: El 4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo de la WWE y ex peleador de MMA, parte de la familia de Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Río, llega oficialmente a la UFC. Este hará su debut como comentarista en español para la @UFCEspanol este sábado https://t.co/iKbzDctvB0

The former WWE Superstar will make his UFC debut this Saturday. We are told that Alberto Del Rio has inked a short-term deal with the MMA juggernauts but the potential for a long-term deal is still on the cards.

It must be noted that though he is best known for his accomplishments inside a pro wrestling ring, Del Rio is no stranger to mixed martial arts. The veteran star has previously been associated with PRIDE Fighting Championships and was also in a highly-publicized catchweight fight against Tito Ortiz.

Alberto Del Rio has expressed his desire to return to the pro wrestling world

The former WWE Champion has been vocal about returning to the ring as an active entertainer at some point. In a Sportskeeda Exclusive, he said the following:

"If any of these companies give me the opportunity and we do business together, I'm going to be champion again, world champion again, one more time! You know, I've been collecting championships. In 2022, I'm going to do it one more time, just wait and watch me do it."

For now, Del Rio will lend his MMA expertise to the Ultimate Fighting Championship booth. One has to wonder if this stint will lead to a bigger deal down the line.

