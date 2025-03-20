  • home icon
Alberto Del Rio makes official announcement; former WWE star was recently suspended (Exclusive)

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 20, 2025 22:56 GMT
Alberto Del Rio is a former World Champion. [Images via - WWE.com]
Alberto Del Rio is a former WWE World Champion. [Images via - WWE.com]

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio has released an official statement after receiving a 180-day suspension. This comes in the aftermath of an unfortunate incident involving the veteran which occurred during a recent AAA wrestling event.

Del Rio secured a massive win over El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. in Tijuana on March 14. The Pride of Mexico then delivered a heel promo to a hostile crowd, when some fans began throwing ice cubes, coins, and other objects at him. This finally prompted him to address the issue. Alberto Del Rio warned an audience member about potential arrest due to his violent actions. However, instead of taking any action against the unruly fan, the Tijuana Wrestling Commission suspended the 47-year-old wrestler for 180 days.

The veteran issued an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he responded to claims about confronting fans after over 30 objects were thrown in his direction, with some even hitting him. He challenged the Tijuana Wrestling Commission to produce even a single piece of evidence of him retaliating aggressively toward fans. He even offered $15,000 for proof, specifically regarding an alleged attack on an elderly woman.

Currently, Alberto Del Rio is banned from competing in Tijuana for 180 days but is permitted to perform elsewhere in Mexico. On March 15, alongside Abismo Negro Jr. and Estrellato, he defeated Pagano, Sayrus, and El Fiscal in Texas.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
