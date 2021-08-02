Alberto Del Rio comments on possible WWE Hall of Fame induction

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio hopes to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

Del Rio, 44, had two spells on WWE’s main roster between 2010-2014 and 2015-2016. The Mexican star held the WWE Championship (x2), World Heavyweight Championship (x2), and United States Championship (x2) during his time with the company. He also won the 2011 Royal Rumble and 2011 Money in the Bank ladder match.

Speaking in a recent interview with Honduran publication Wrestling Sport, Del Rio revealed it is his dream to become a WWE Hall of Famer.

“My dream is to be in the WWE Hall of Fame,” Del Rio said. “Because I have done more than enough to belong to that place and hopefully one day they [WWE] understand that it was mistakes and difficult moments that I was living, and hopefully one day I will have that ring in my hand as part of the Hall of Fame.”

Alberto Del Rio on his first WWE Championship win

Alberto Del Rio won the first of his four World Championships in 2011

CM Punk defeated John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2011 to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Following the match, Alberto Del Rio cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win his first WWE Championship.

Reflecting on the victory, Del Rio said it was a “privilege” to defeat Punk in the prime of his WWE career.

“It was an epic moment,” Del Rio said. “To face and defeat CM Punk being in his prime was a privilege. He was not a fashion wrestler, he was already a consolidated wrestler. Imagine yourself at the Staples Center in front of all Latinos. That day was the coronation of all Latinos.”

