As reported earlier, the charges of sexual assault against Alberto Del Rio have been dropped. Alberto Del Rio was arrested in May on the charges of an alleged sexual assault on his ex-girlfriend. There was also a case against him for aggravated kidnapping from San Antonio, Texas. However, earlier today, it was revealed that the charges were dropped by his ex-girlfriend.

Alberto Del Rio's ex took to Facebook to apologize to Del Rio and his family, sharing a post on her story which translates to the following.

"An apology to the Rodriguez del Rio family for the damages caused by my mistakes."

Alberto Del Rio's brother responded to the story, sharing his thoughts on the whole situation, and stated that he was happy that the truth had been revealed. You can read more about his brother's reaction here.

Alberto Del Rio's sister and former Lucha Underground star Sexy Star react

Alberto Del Rio's sister and former Lucha Underground superstar Sexy Star reacted to the charges being dropped via Instagram. Lucha Libre Online was kind enough to provide us with the update along with a translation of Del Rio's sister's post.

Alberto Del Rio's sister shared her thoughts

Advertisement

The translation is as follows.

"I hope everyone who destroyed my brother do justice to him after a woman accused unfairly and with her hand on her waist (common Spanish saying), as many others, admits her lie after causing damage. Me, I don’t accept her apology because she destroyed my brother’s life."

Former Lucha Underground Champion and superstar Sexy Star also responded in the comments section, requesting justice for Alberto Del Rio. Michale Morales Torres from Lucha Underground provided us with a further update, stating that they did not wish to bother Alberto Del Rio at this time.

However, a reputed Mexican journalist Roberto Figueroa was able to approach Del Rio, who confirmed that the charges have been dropped and that he will have one more hearing to close the close, possibly by the end of 2020. You can listen to Roberto Figueroa's update below.

Advertisement

In conclusion, the charges from Alberto Del Rio's ex-girlfriend have been withdrawn, and she has issued a statement apologizing for any damage she caused to Alberto Del Rio and the Del Rio family name. However, there is still much to be reported regarding Alberto Del Rio and his future, considering that WWE Superstar Paige has also made claims regarding Del Rio's abusive behavior in the past couple of months.

Credit to Lucha Libre Online and Michael Morales Torres for the Spanish translation of these posts.