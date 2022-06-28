Alberto Del Rio sends a message to John Cena on Twitter

Alberto Del Rio sent a heartfelt message to John Cena during his appearance on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

John Cena appeared on this week's RAW to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut. 20 years ago, Cena faced Kurt Angle in his WWE debut on SmackDown. The rest, as they say, is history. The WWE legend received wishes and congratulatory messages from all corners of the wrestling world.

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio took to Twitter during RAW and wrote a wholesome tweet addressing Cena. Check it out below:

"Congratulations to one of my best rivals, @JohnCena, on his 20 years with the @WWE. Cheers my friend! To 20 more!" wrote Del Rio.

John Cena and Del Rio were once arch-rivals on WWE TV

During the legendary Summer of Punk in 2011, Del Rio was pushed heavily as a main event star. At SummerSlam 2011, he cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on CM Punk to win the WWE title. Mere weeks later, Cena met Del Rio at Night of Champions, with the latter's WWE title on the line. Cena emerged victorious in the end, thus winning the WWE title.

Cena, Del Rio, and Punk competed in a Triple Threat Hell In A Cell match for the WWE title on October 2, 2011. Del Rio managed to leave with the WWE title around his waist, thus becoming a two-time WWE Champion.

Del Rio heaped major praise on Cena while appearing on Sportskeeda's 'UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone' last year.

"I learned so much from John Cena. I have always said it. The fans don't give John Cena the credit he deserves. There's no one like him. To move and take those fans into that rollercoaster of emotions. If he wants to make you cry, he will make you cry. If he wants to make you laugh, he finds the right spot at the right moment to do it. I learned that from him," he said.

The 16-time world champion will go down in history as one of the greatest superstars to ever perform in the ring. He has done it all in the squared circle and is a guaranteed first-ballot future WWE Hall of Famer.

