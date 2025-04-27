Aleister Black's return leads to major peak for WWE

Aleister Black's WWE return has put up impressive numbers for the company on social media. The veteran made his surprise comeback to the promotion during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

The former NXT Champion spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling, but his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion came to an end earlier this year. He returned on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and leveled The Miz with a Black Mass. Black and The A-Lister will be squaring off in a singles match next week on the blue brand.

Aleister Black's return to the promotion has now reached an impressive milestone. The epic moment has now surpassed one million views on YouTube in only a few days.

The 39-year-old former AEW star is married to Zelina Vega in real life. Vega defeated Chelsea Green on WWE SmackDown to become the new Women's United States Champion.

Vega had never won a singles title in the promotion before winning the Women's United States Championship this past Friday night.

Former WWE manager reacts to Aleister Black's return

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was not impressed with Aleister Black's return to WWE on SmackDown.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Mantell shared his thoughts on Black as a performer. The former WWE manager suggested that the former AEW star was going to have a difficult time during his return, and also claimed that nothing about Black ever stood out to him.

"Aleister Black, I’ve seen him a couple of times, but nothing clicked for me. He’s just a guy in there that’s got a beard, he wears a lot of dark stuff, and he looks weird, but weird in what way? I have seen weird people you kind of like, but you don’t know about this guy," Mantell said.

The former NXT Champion performed as Malakai Black in AEW and was the leader of The House of Black faction alongside Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. Matthews shared an image of his former stablemate on social media following the latter's World Wrestling Entertainment return.

It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the popular star in the weeks ahead following his return.

