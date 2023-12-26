Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, and more WWE stars react to JoJo Offerman's heartwarming Christmas message

Braun Strowman, Cathy Kelley, and more WWE stars have reacted to a heartwarming message from JoJo Offerman on Christmas.

JoJo Offerman was engaged to marry Bray Wyatt on December 6, but he passed away before the ceremony. Wyatt tragically lost his life in August due to a heart attack at just 36 years old.

His untimely death was devastating to his peers, and he left behind a family that adored him. Jojo Offerman took to Instagram on Christmas morning to wish everyone a merry Christmas in a heartwarming message.

"Merry Christmas ❤️ from our family to yours," she wrote.

SmackDown backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley and former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman commented on Offerman's post today. Former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) also commented on the post and wished Offerman's family a Merry Christmas.

Mickie James, Renee Paquette, Taya Valkyrie, Alexa Bliss, Kayla Braxton, Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella), and more stars liked the post as well, as seen in the image below.

WWE star Alexa Bliss pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss paid tribute to Bray Wyatt in an emotional video following his tragic death.

Bliss and Wyatt worked together during his time as The Fiend character. The duo became quite popular, but Alexa Bliss decided to betray Bray Wyatt during his match against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37.

Alexa Bliss shared an emotional tribute to Wyatt after not being able to attend the August 25 edition of SmackDown. She noted that she was planning on attending the show but could not make it due to last-minute flight options.

"I just want to say, Windham, you have brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey and just seeing your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham," said Alexa Bliss. [3:03-3:33]

Wyatt's death was difficult to process for many WWE fans as he had so many more years left to give to the business. However, it is clear that he was universally loved by those around him, and his memory will never fade.

