Alexa Bliss calls out major publication following WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has called out a major publication following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The former champion has not appeared on WWE television since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023.

The WWE Superstar recently welcomed a child to her family with her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera. A wrestling fan recently asked Bliss if she ever planned on returning to the ring, and she answered, "Yep!". The 32-year-old took to social media again today to call out Buzzfeed for using an image of her in an article without her permission.

Buzzfeed published an article about social media influencers who have normalized poor behavior and featured an image of the WWE star. Alexa Bliss responded today on social media and called out the publication in her post, which can be seen below.

"Hey @BuzzFeed - “ask people before you record them” maybe ask before using my pic. If you’re gonna steal it, use it for something SOMEWHAT accurate. I am a professional athlete & sports entertainer. Not an influencer #theirony," she wrote.

WWE star sends heartwarming message to Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman sent a heartfelt message to Alexa Bliss following the birth of her child.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Monster of All Monsters said he was looking forward to getting the chance to meet Bliss' daughter. He added that Bliss and Cabrera are a great couple and congratulated them.

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being." [2:48 – 3:12]

Alexa Bliss underwent a procedure ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see when the veteran decides to return to the ring.

