Alexa Bliss finally addresses unfortunate WWE news

Alexa Bliss shared an unfortunate and surprising news during a recent appearance. Bliss also addressed it and made some positive comments about her experience at a WWE event.

Ad

Before getting called up to the main roster in 2016, Alexa Bliss was on NXT for three years. She didn't win the NXT Women's Championship during her time there and was even a valet for Blake and Murphy at one point.

Bliss turned it around on the main roster, becoming a Triple Crown champion. She's currently one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Charlotte Flair. They made their return to NXT at Homecoming, which Bliss treats as her own TakeOver.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, Alexa Bliss shared that she never got to wrestle on a TakeOver card during her NXT career. She did enjoy going back to Full Sail, soaking in the crowd and watching the next generation of WWE Superstars.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"I, unfortunately, never had a TakeOver match. So it kind of felt like my TakeOver. It was fun, and I liked I liked the intimate crowd, and it was fun to kind of be in that setting again because it's such a different type of crowd. It was cool being able to almost connect with every single person in the audience on some level. For me, that was my NXT takeover, and it was fun. I loved coming back and having a match in that capacity. It was fun to see the NXT talent and how talented they are," Bliss said.

Ad

Ad

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley at NXT Homecoming to retain their Women's Tag Team Titles.

Alexa Bliss reveals she was behind the idea of teaming up with Charlotte Flair

In the same interview on the In The Kliq podcast, Alexa Bliss revealed that it was her idea to put herself and Charlotte Flair in a tag team. Bliss casually just threw Flair's name into the mix and creative ran away with it.

Ad

"It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very randomly. We were talking to creative, and I kinda like threw it out there. They gave me a list of names of people who were in this little bubble of needing storylines, and I was like, ‘What about Charlotte? We have this long past, that could be a fun dynamic, these two people who don’t normally get along with other people or have success with other people, getting stuck together," Bliss said.

Ad

The former rivals seemed happy to be teaming with each other, with Bliss treating it like how two sisters are in real life.

Kindly credit the In The Kliq podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use both quotes from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences