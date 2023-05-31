Alexa Bliss issues update on her WWE future following pregnancy announcement 

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child. She posted the happy news on social media, with the baby due in December 2023. As a result, she will not wrestle again for the rest of the year.

Naturally, fans are curious whether Bliss will return to WWE after giving birth. Multiple female wrestlers have done so recently, but each individual is different. Nevertheless, the five-time women's champion has issued an update on her in-ring future.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted the pregnancy news, which the fans received well. One of them congratulated Alexa Bliss before stating that he will miss seeing her wrestle. She replied to that tweet with a short but conclusive message:

"I'll be back," replied Bliss.

So, it looks like Little Miss Bliss will be back at some point. It will be interesting to see when she returns and what she does. For now, we can only wish Alexa Bliss a happy and healthy pregnancy.

What is Bray Wyatt's WWE status without Alexa Bliss?

Before Bliss announced she was pregnant, it seemed like Bray Wyatt would return to WWE alongside his former ally. The company had teased a reunion between the two, following which the former Universal Champion went missing from television.

Wyatt hasn't appeared on RAW or SmackDown since the end of February 2023, causing his planned WrestleMania 39 match with Bobby Lashley to be nixed. This was reportedly due to an undisclosed "physical issue."

However, it seems like Bray Wyatt's return is coming soon. Reports have indicated that the plan for his comeback is already in place. The Eater of Worlds is allegedly expected to be back on the road in time for SummerSlam.

Without Bliss by his side, the company should give another female wrestler the spotlight alongside Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. It could be this underutilized RAW Superstar who was last seen over two months ago.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will reunite with Bray Wyatt in 2024? Leave your predictions in the comments section below.

